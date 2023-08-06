Encompass Health Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

EHC stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,264,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,770,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,886,000 after purchasing an additional 627,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.