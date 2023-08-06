Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $85.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

Several analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

