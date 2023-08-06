Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Endeavor Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

