Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Financial Contrast

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Energy Transfer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer $89.88 billion 0.45 $4.33 billion $1.20 10.63

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

34.5% of Energy Transfer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Gas Services and Energy Transfer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Energy Transfer 0 0 6 1 3.14

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus price target of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.30%. Energy Transfer has a consensus price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Energy Transfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer 5.05% 11.88% 3.90%

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Kodiak Gas Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. The company owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and a natural gas gathering system in Ohio, as well as transport and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. It owns approximately 5,650 miles of NGL pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities with working storage capacity of approximately 58 million barrels (MMBbls); and other NGL storage assets and terminal with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 25 MMBbls. The company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum product. It offers natural gas compression service; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal service; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

