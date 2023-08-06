EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $11.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.88.

EQB Trading Up 2.6 %

EQB Increases Dividend

TSE EQB opened at C$83.52 on Friday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$44.81 and a 12 month high of C$83.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

