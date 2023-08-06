Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,589 shares of company stock worth $3,285,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.