Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cambium Networks Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cambium Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%.
CMBM stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
