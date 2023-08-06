Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Herbalife Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Herbalife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter worth approximately $27,101,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herbalife by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP increased its holdings in Herbalife by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,388 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

