Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 928 shares of company stock worth $1,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

