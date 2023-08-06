Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

