Essential Utilities (WTRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY23 guidance at $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.85-$1.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.66 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

