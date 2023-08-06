Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $897.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

