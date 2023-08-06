EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.16. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $25,044.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock valued at $492,661. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.