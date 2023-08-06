EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Critical Analysis

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clikia alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -5.27% -19.63% -13.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clikia and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50

EverQuote has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.63%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Clikia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clikia and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A EverQuote $404.13 million 0.54 -$24.42 million ($0.66) -10.23

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

About Clikia

(Get Free Report)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.