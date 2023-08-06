Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$13.40. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 16,697 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.30.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
