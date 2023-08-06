Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of AGM opened at $165.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $168.13.
Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
