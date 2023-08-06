Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGM opened at $165.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $168.13.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

