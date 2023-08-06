Financial Comparison: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 4 0 2.40 e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $115.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

This table compares Kenvue and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 3.01 $2.09 billion N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 12.05 $61.53 million $1.77 72.40

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 14.87% 26.43% 18.27%

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Kenvue on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

