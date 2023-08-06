Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $20.30. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 53,452 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISI. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $309.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.