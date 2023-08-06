Financial Review: NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) versus BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 5.28 $32.31 million $1.09 16.98 BancFirst $603.57 million 5.48 $193.10 million $6.71 14.97

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. BancFirst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 15.62% 10.89% 3.23% BancFirst 38.23% 17.97% 1.82%

Dividends

This table compares NewtekOne and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NewtekOne pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NewtekOne and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

NewtekOne currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. BancFirst has a consensus target price of $86.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.91%. Given NewtekOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats NewtekOne on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

