First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.52

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.52 and traded as high as $38.34. First Financial shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 14,053 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $460.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

In other news, Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,910 shares of company stock worth $61,634 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

