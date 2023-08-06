First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.33.

First National Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

FN stock opened at C$39.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.72 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

First National Financial Company Profile



First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

