FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.85

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.85 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 149.70 ($1.92). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 149.30 ($1.92), with a volume of 655,844 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.20 ($2.04).

FirstGroup Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,493.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FirstGroup

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,457,544.11). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

