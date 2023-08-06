Five9 (FIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.79. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.