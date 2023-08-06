Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Flagshp Cmty Re to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$22.66 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

