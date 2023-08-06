Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 525 ($6.74) to GBX 650 ($8.35) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 600 ($7.70) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 790 ($10.14) to GBX 690 ($8.86) in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 580 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.3 %

Fresnillo stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

