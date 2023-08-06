FS KKR Capital (FSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

