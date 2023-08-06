FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Cut by Cormark (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGAU. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.01 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

