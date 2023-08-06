FY2023 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Decreased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

