FY2023 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Cut by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Denny’s stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,813,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 220,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

