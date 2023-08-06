FY2023 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

