FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Boosted by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Shares of FIS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

