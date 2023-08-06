FY2023 EPS Estimates for HUTCHMED (China) Limited Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for HUTCHMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HCM opened at $16.48 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

