FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

NYSE:KRG opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.