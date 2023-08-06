FY2023 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Increased by Analyst

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDXG. TheStreet raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.73 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $893.59 million, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,233. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

