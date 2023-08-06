FY2023 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis.
TG Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.71 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
