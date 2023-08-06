FY2023 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.71 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

