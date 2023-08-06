FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issued By Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

