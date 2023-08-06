FY2024 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Increased by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.82. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $134.69 on Friday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

