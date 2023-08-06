FY2024 EPS Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Lowered by Analyst

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 million and a P/E ratio of 34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $6,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 32.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

