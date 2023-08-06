FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mount Logan Capital Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MAR)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mount Logan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16).
Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Mount Logan Capital Price Performance
Mount Logan Capital Company Profile
Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.
