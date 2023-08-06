FY2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.32. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of TFII opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

