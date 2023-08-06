Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $281.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

