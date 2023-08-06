Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

