Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gogo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 997,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gogo by 124.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 697,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gogo by 2,328.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 685,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

