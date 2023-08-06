Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gogo Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.29.
Institutional Trading of Gogo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gogo
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.