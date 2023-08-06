Governance OHM (GOHM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,971.73

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $18,971.73 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,830.37 or 0.09748786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.