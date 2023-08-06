GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.88. GrafTech International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 234,622 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 73.5% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 64.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,223,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Stock Down 22.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.36.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
