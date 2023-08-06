Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.50. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 1,325 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

