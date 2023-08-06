Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Hagerty has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 2,101.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hagerty in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

See Also

