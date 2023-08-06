Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 27,042 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

