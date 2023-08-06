HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.76.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $272.10 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.11.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

