HCI Group (HCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $129.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $73.16.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCI Group news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

